Internal Audit

Internal Audit is an independent function which provides a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of the Bank’s governance, risk management and internal control.

It furnishes all levels of the Bank’s management with analyses, agreed action plans or recommendations, counsel and information concerning the activities reviewed.

Internal Audit helps the EIB accomplish its objectives by providing management with the assurance that the Bank is operating properly and efficiently.

