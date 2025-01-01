This independent directorate, set up as part of measures to tighten financial controls within the Bank, is responsible for general accounting and for preparing the Bank's financial statements. Financial Control is also called upon to express a second opinion on certain aspects of the Bank's financial policies and their implementation.

Financial Control covers all the Bank's activities whose data streams have an important impact on its financial position, such as credit risk, performance indicators, information and management systems, the administrative budget, asset liability management and market risks. Thus, the Financial Control function includes analysing financial management instruments as well as the associated systems.