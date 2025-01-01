European Union

Every year, a European Parliament committee reviews the EIB's activities and presents a report to a plenary session of the European Parliament, to which the EIB President is invited. Regular exchanges of views between the Parliament and the EIB also take place throughout the year. This enables the European Parliament to consider the EIB activities in the context of its legislative, budgetary and political responsibilities. At the same time, the EIB keeps abreast of Parliament's concerns and priorities.