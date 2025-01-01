European External Action Services (EEAS)

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is the diplomatic service of the European Union, managing the EU’s diplomatic relations with countries outside the bloc and conducting EU foreign and security policy. Based in Brussels and with a network of delegations around the world, its aim is to increase Europe’s global influence by making EU foreign policy more coherent and consistent.
As a European institution, the EIB partners with the EEAS to promote EU development policies abroad.
