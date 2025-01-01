Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

European External Action Services (EEAS)

European Union

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is the diplomatic service of the European Union, managing the EU’s diplomatic relations with countries outside the bloc and conducting EU foreign and security policy. Based in Brussels and with a network of delegations around the world, its aim is to increase Europe’s global influence by making EU foreign policy more coherent and consistent.

As a European institution, the EIB partners with the EEAS to promote EU development policies abroad.

Stay up to date

News
More news