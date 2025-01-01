EIB Group NCJ Policy – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

WHAT ARE AND HOW DOES THE EIB GROUP DETERMINE WHICH JURISDICTIONS ARE NON-COMPLIANT?

Non-Compliant Jurisdictions (“NCJs”) are designated on the basis of relevant classifications made by one or more Lead Organisations with respect to jurisdictions which have not made sufficient progress towards satisfactory implementation of EU and/or internationally agreed standards in connection with AML-CFT and/or tax transparency/tax good governance.

There are two types of NCJs:

1. “Restricted Jurisdictions” – jurisdictions classified by one or more Lead Organisations as “non-compliant”, “partially compliant”, “non-cooperative” or having an equivalent poor rating in connection with the above mentioned international and/ or EU standards; and

2. “Prohibited Jurisdictions” – jurisdictions:

(i) classified by one or more Lead Organisations as presenting ongoing and substantial AML-CFT risks, having repeatedly failed to address and/ or remedy (as the case may be) identified strategic deficiencies in its AML-CFT framework and for which call for action on members of the classifying Lead Organisation applies; or

(ii) which are Restricted Jurisdictions for both AML-CFT and tax purposes.