Core competencies for careers at the EIB

Working at the EIB means contributing your unique strengths in a diverse, multicultural environment to help create a better Europe and a better world. Explore the core competencies we look for in all EIB roles.
What are competencies?
Competencies are observable behaviours that are required to be successful in your role. They serve as common and objective standards to be used in all people management processes, such as recruitment, onboarding and probation, performance, learning and development, and career development.
- Achievement drive: You focus on performance, consistently aiming to improve, with the determination to meet both short and long-term goals.
- Change orientation: You adapt flexibly to changing environments and approaches to achieve results.
- Collaboration: You work well within teams and engage constructively with colleagues across the organisation, understanding and valuing different perspectives.
- Organisational commitment: You are willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, aligning your actions with the Bank’s values and promoting integrity in support of our mission and principles.
- Developing others: You invest in others’ long-term growth, supporting them to realise their strengths and potential with an understanding of their unique capabilities and development areas.
- Strategic thinking: You think about the Bank’s long-term goals, aligning your actions with its strategic direction and contributing valuable insights.
- Team leadership: You build and motivate a high-performing team, inspiring excellence and addressing underperformance when needed to achieve organisational objectives.