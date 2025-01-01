Living in Luxembourg

Luxembourg is one of the founding members of the European Union. Here, the expat population enjoys a stable economy, efficient administrative services, and an inclusive community.
An open country, Luxembourg welcomes diverse cultures, which is key to its societal model. It promotes sustainable living and family-friendly options, making it an attractive choice for expats.
High quality of life
Luxembourg consistently ranks among the top countries in global quality of life indices. It offers a safe, clean environment, an excellent education system for families, and a wide variety of outdoor activities, cultural events, and recreational spaces. Moreover, Luxembourg is known for its picturesque landscapes and charming villages.
Sustainable living
Luxembourg has adopted an environmentally friendly approach, putting its citizens at the heart of its action plans on climate, urban development, transportation, and waste management. The country is designed with a focus on green spaces, and it offers an extensive cycling infrastructure.
One standout characteristic is its commitment to a cleaner, greener future through free public transport. Here you can enjoy the convenience of efficient and eco-friendly transportation as you contribute to reducing your carbon footprint.
Supportive expat community
With more than 47% of the population consisting of foreign residents, Luxembourg represents a blend of worldwide cultures.
The country prides itself on having a robust and stable economy, driven by a diverse range of industries including finance, technology, and logistics. As the headquarters of the EIB Group, Luxembourg stands as a testament to its role in shaping Europe’s economic landscape.
The expat community here is renowned for its warmth and support, and connecting with like-minded professionals from around the world is an easy process for you or your partner. The EIB is a founding member of the International Dual Career Network in Luxembourg – an association aiming to offer mobile employee’s partners and spouses support in their local professional integration.
Global connectivity
Luxembourg, with its central location, makes it easy to connect with major European cities, facilitating seamless travel and business opportunities. With an international population, you’ll find here a welcoming and inclusive community that embraces global perspectives. Its linguistic diversity provides you with a unique opportunity to enhance your language skills and expanding cultural horizons.
Family-friendly environment
Luxembourg is also a family-friendly country, offering a wide variety of educational options and activities for children.
The education system is known for its high standard and multilingual approach, offering a world-class education. With various local public schools, international public schools, and private schools, combined with a thriving cultural and entertainment scene, Luxembourg becomes an attractive option for expats.
The country is full of surprises for children of all ages – from museums to sports facilities, nature parks, and castles – where your children can discover an engaging and enriching environment.