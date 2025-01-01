Living in Luxembourg

Supportive expat community

With more than 47% of the population consisting of foreign residents, Luxembourg represents a blend of worldwide cultures.

The country prides itself on having a robust and stable economy, driven by a diverse range of industries including finance, technology, and logistics. As the headquarters of the EIB Group, Luxembourg stands as a testament to its role in shaping Europe’s economic landscape.

The expat community here is renowned for its warmth and support, and connecting with like-minded professionals from around the world is an easy process for you or your partner. The EIB is a founding member of the International Dual Career Network in Luxembourg – an association aiming to offer mobile employee’s partners and spouses support in their local professional integration.