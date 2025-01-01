At the EIB, our Legal team plays a critical role in supporting the Bank’s mission by providing expert legal guidance across a range of sectors.

Whether you’re interested in working directly with our banking and finance, capital markets, or treasury operations, or prefer a role in one of our specialised teams - such as HR, procurement, regulatory affairs, corporate matters, or litigation - you’ll have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

To join us, you’ll need a degree in Law, along with a recognised professional qualification and relevant experience. For an Associate Lawyer role, at least three years of practical experience is required, with additional qualifications for more senior roles.