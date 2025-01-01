Careers in Information Technology

Information Technology (IT) is central to the delivery of our transformative investments, placing our IT professionals at the heart of the organisation. We are committed to remaining at the forefront of innovation in our hardware, software, network infrastructure and communications systems, investing in exciting emerging technologies that drive innovation and excellence.
Who we are
We are the European Investment Bank - one of the world's largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance. Our mission is to shape a better future for the European Union and beyond.
Why work for the EIB?
At the EIB, our mission is to make a meaningful impact on lives across the EU and beyond. Joining our team means you’ll be part of projects that promote sustainable growth, innovation, and positive change worldwide. You’ll have the chance to make a real contribution while expanding your skills and embracing new challenges.
Headquartered in Luxembourg and supported by a network of offices across Europe and globally, we provide an engaging and dynamic work environment. At the EIB, you can achieve your career goals while enjoying a balanced life, with excellent professional development opportunities through training, internal mobility, and merit-based growth.
Making an impact at the EIB
In our IT teams, you’ll help define and implement our IT roadmap, enhancing user experience, minimising downtime, and solving complex technical challenges.
If you hold a degree in computer science or a related field, paired with experience in IT service delivery or project management, we offer you significant opportunities for professional growth and impact.
You’ll lead IT strategy at a high level, working closely with senior management to achieve our tech vision. Your leadership will help your team make impactful decisions to enhance user experiences and stay at the forefront of IT innovation.
In this role, you’ll analyse IT strategy, systems, and document processes, bridging business needs and tech solutions. You’ll be responsible for identifying ways to improve and utilise new technology, helping our operations reach the next level.
You’ll manage data storage, usage, and protection to ensure we always have the insights we need to make informed decisions, supporting efficient and secure data handling across the Bank.
Working across processes, people, systems, and structures, you’ll implement programs that transform operations, using your skills to solve ongoing business challenges and introduce forward-thinking IT solutions.
The sensitive nature of our work means that IT security is extremely important at the EIB. You will ensure the protection of our systems and confidential data, utilising your expertise to maintain resilience against security threats and designing innovative security solutions.
Focusing on the user experience, you’ll optimise our applications and interfaces, ensuring that systems are scalable, reliable, and accessible. Your role will be central to implementing substantial technological advancements.
Providing thorough assistance across the EIB, you’ll handle user training, troubleshooting, and issue resolution. You’ll bring a strong understanding of users' needs, delivering solutions with precision and care.
