Our Human Resources team is vital to the EIB’s mission. We need skilled HR professionals to help us attract, engage, reward, develop, and retain our most valuable asset: our people.
Whether you’re an HR generalist or a specialist in areas such as remuneration, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, or talent acquisition, you’ll have a meaningful role in supporting our mission to improve the future of Europe.
Resources
Take a look at how our selection process works.
Discover the professional and personal benefits of living in Luxembourg.