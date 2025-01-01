Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Human Resources

Apply now  

Our Human Resources team is vital to the EIB’s mission. We need skilled HR professionals to help us attract, engage, reward, develop, and retain our most valuable asset: our people.

Whether you’re an HR generalist or a specialist in areas such as remuneration, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, or talent acquisition, you’ll have a meaningful role in supporting our mission to improve the future of Europe.

Resources

Our recruitment process

Take a look at how our selection process works.

Living in Luxembourg

Discover the professional and personal benefits of living in Luxembourg.