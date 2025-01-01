Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Graduate programme

Apply now  

Join the EIB and gain invaluable experience while contributing to impactful projects at the EU bank.

Our Graduate Programme places you in a junior role within a specific business area, where you will apply your skills, actively contribute to your team, and take on new responsibilities as you grow.

Your growth

A bespoke and job-specific training programme will be put together for you.

You will collaborate with and learn from seasoned professionals.

You will experience our inclusive and multicultural work environment first-hand.

Eligibility to apply

You have earned a university degree and have less than two years of work experience since your most recent graduation (excluding internships or traineeships shorter than nine months).

Duration

Our Graduate programme typically spans one to two years (with the possibility of extension up to four years).

What we offer

You will receive an annual gross salary equal to the minimum of the salary band for grade level 3 for fixed-term and indefinite contracts. Throughout your assignment, you will have access to some of the benefits and associated perks available to our staff members.

More about salary and benefits  

How to apply

  • Check our job portal.
  • Select “Traineeship & GRAD programmes” under the section "Job category" on the left sidebar of the page.
  • Respond to the graduate programme opportunities by submitting your application online.