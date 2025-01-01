Join the EIB and gain invaluable experience while contributing to impactful projects at the EU bank.
Our Graduate Programme places you in a junior role within a specific business area, where you will apply your skills, actively contribute to your team, and take on new responsibilities as you grow.
Your growth
A bespoke and job-specific training programme will be put together for you.
You will collaborate with and learn from seasoned professionals.
You will experience our inclusive and multicultural work environment first-hand.
Eligibility to apply
You have earned a university degree and have less than two years of work experience since your most recent graduation (excluding internships or traineeships shorter than nine months).
Duration
Our Graduate programme typically spans one to two years (with the possibility of extension up to four years).
What we offer
How to apply
- Check our job portal.
- Select “Traineeship & GRAD programmes” under the section "Job category" on the left sidebar of the page.
- Respond to the graduate programme opportunities by submitting your application online.