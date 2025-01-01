With diverse projects across industries, countries, and regulatory landscapes, the Bank relies on our Audit and Internal Control team to ensure compliance with evolving best practices and international laws and regulations.
In this role, you’ll work across various Bank operations to actively reduce risk and enhance our compliance. This includes planning and leading audit missions, investigating specific areas, coordinating with external consultants, and improving our processes, methodologies, tools, and systems.
Resources
Take a look at how our selection process works.
Discover the professional and personal benefits of living in Luxembourg.