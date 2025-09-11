George Partasides had years of experience in the renewable energy sector when he took a new challenge at the Energy Ministry in 2023 — to help Cyprus reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Renewable energy will be vital to this task. With over 300 sunny days a year, solar power has great potential in Cyprus. But the island must first improve its renewable energy supply and the efficiency of its energy market.

Battery storage could help the country a lot. The Energy Ministry is working on a "behind the meter" initiative that uses batteries to store electricity from commercial solar panel projects across the country. The solar power collected in batteries would be used, for example, at night when the sun is down or in periods of high demand. The initiative received a €40 million grant in 2024 from the European Union’s Just Transition Fund.

In 2019, Cyprus identified a big need to add electricity storage to its long-term energy plans.

“Energy storage is something new for Cyprus,” - says Partasides, an energy specialist in the Energy Ministry: "Promoting behind-the-meter hybrid systems reduces dependence on the grid."

EIB Advisory, through its JASPERS programme, which is partly funded by the European Commission, provided technical assistance to the Energy Ministry to develop an electricity storage plan.