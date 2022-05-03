Description

The Paris Agreement requires to step up efforts to limit the global warming to well below 2°C and the European Green Deal aims to achieve net zero green-house gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. In this context, the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 has been adopted to support the EU to deliver on these goals.

Alongside power generation, transport is the largest source of GHG emissions in the EU. Decarbonising it requires a combination of efficiency improvements in vehicles, shifting passengers and freight to low-emitting modes and using alternative low-carbon fuel sources. Most of the European railway traffic already takes place on electric trains, which will become cleaner with the decarbonisation of the power grid. In order to achieve the net zero emissions target it is also important to find alternative solutions for diesel traction technology.

This report describes the available rail traction technologies, including the new emerging ones, such as hydrogen and battery powered trains, which will play an important role in the decarbonisation of non-electrified lines.