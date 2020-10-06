Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
In 2019, JASPERS enhanced support to sustainable transport and climate action projects and stepped up assistance to those that proved crucial in the COVID-19 crisis (i.e. healthcare, e-learning and ICT). JASPERS completed 182 assignments in 2019, covering advisory assistance for project preparation, capacity building and issued a record number of appraisals. While the focus of activity continued to be on major projects, JASPERS intensified sectoral horizontal support and activity to improve the technical capacity of beneficiaries in areas like strategic planning, cost-benefit analysis, compliance, state aid and climate change adaptation/prevention.
