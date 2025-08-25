Description
The EIB Lending Report shows where and how the EIB Group invested in 2024 — by country, sector, and priority — supporting climate, innovation and energy security across and beyond the European Union. It breaks down investment by the EIB Group’s two entities, the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. The section on European Investment Bank lending includes a comprehensive breakdown of signed operations across all EU countries, while the section on the European Investment Fund provides a summary of investment highlights and signatures in each country.
The EIB Group 2024 Key Figures Summary provides a quick overview of our results.
All editions of this publication
