Description
In 2021, the European Investment Bank lent a total of EUR 65bn and the European Investment Fund committed EUR 31bn.
This report, formerly known as Statistical Report, lists the projects financed and borrowings undertaken by the EIB, together with a list of EIF projects.
All editions of this publication
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2017
- Statistischer Bericht 2016
- Statistischer Bericht 2015
- Statistischer Bericht 2014
- Statistischer Bericht 2013
- Statistischer Bericht 2012
- Statistischer Bericht 2011
- Statistischer Bericht 2008
- Statistischer Bericht 2007
- Statistischer Bericht 2006
- Statistischer Bericht 2005
- Statistischer Bericht 2004
- Statistischer Bericht 2003
- Statistischer Bericht 2002
- Statistischer Bericht 2001
- Statistischer Bericht 2000
- Jahresbericht 2010 - Statistischer
- Jahresbericht 2009 - Statistischer