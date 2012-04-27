  • Publikationsinformationen

Beschreibung

Aufstellung der 2011 von der EIB finanzierten Projekte und unterzeichneten Anleihen sowie der Operationen des EIF. Darin enthalten sind ferner statistische Übersichten über das Berichtsjahr sowie über den vergangenen Fünfjahreszeitraum.

Inhalt:

  • Europäische Investitionsbank
    • Europäische Union
    • Partnerländer
    • Statistische Übersichten
  • Europäischer Investitionsfonds
    • Unterzeichnete Mikrofinanzierungsoperationen
    • Unterzeichnete Eigenkapitaloperationrn
    • Unterzeichnete Garantieoperationen