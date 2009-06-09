  • Publikationsinformationen

    9 Juni 2009

Beschreibung

Statistischer Bericht: Aufstellung der 2008 von der EIB finanzierten Projekte und unterzeichneten Anleihen sowie der Operationen des EIF. Darin enthalten sind ferner statistische Übersichten über das Berichtsjahr sowie über den vergangenen Fünfjahreszeitraum.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

  • Finanzierte Projekte und statistische Übersichten
    • Die EIB-Gruppe in Zahlen
    • Europäische Union
    • Partnerländer
    • Statistische Übersichten
    • Europäischer Investitionsfonds
    • Umrechnungskurse