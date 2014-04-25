  • Publikationsinformationen

    25 Apr. 2014

Beschreibung

Aufstellung der 2013 von der EIB finanzierten Projekte und unterzeichneten Anleihen sowie der Operationen des EIF. Darin enthalten sind ferner statistische Übersichten über das Berichtsjahr sowie über den vergangenen Fünfjahreszeitraum.

Inhalt:

  • Europäische Investitionsbank
    • Europäische Union
    • Partnerländer
    • Statistische Übersichten
  • Europäischer Investitionsfonds
    • Unterzeichnete Garantieoperationen
    • Unterzeichnete Eigenkapitaloperationrn
    • Unterzeichnete Mikrofinanzierungsoperationen