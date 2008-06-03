Beschreibung
Statistischer Bericht: Aufstellung der 2007 von der EIB finanzierten Projekte und unterzeichneten Anleihen sowie der Operationen des EIF. Darin enthalten sind ferner statistische Übersichten über das Berichtsjahr sowie über den vergangenen Fünfjahreszeitraum.
Inhaltsverzeichnis:
- Finanzierte Projekte und statistische Übersichten
- Die EIB-Gruppe in Zahlen
- Europäische Union
- Partnerländer
- Statistische Übersichten
- Europäischer Investitionsfonds
- Umrechnungskurse
Alle Ausgaben dieser Publikation
- Financing and borrowing activities 2023
- Financing and borrowing activities 2022
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2021
- EIB financing and borrowing activities 2020
- EIB Statistical Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Statistical Report 2017
- Statistischer Bericht 2016
- Statistischer Bericht 2015
- Statistischer Bericht 2014
- Statistischer Bericht 2013
- Statistischer Bericht 2012
- Statistischer Bericht 2011
- Statistischer Bericht 2008
- Statistischer Bericht 2006
- Statistischer Bericht 2005
- Statistischer Bericht 2004
- Statistischer Bericht 2003
- Statistischer Bericht 2002
- Statistischer Bericht 2001
- Statistischer Bericht 2000
- Jahresbericht 2010 - Statistischer
- Jahresbericht 2009 - Statistischer