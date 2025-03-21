SABADELL LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS VI

Referenz: 20250024

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 26 Februar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANCO DE SABADELL SA

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs investments. In addition, this operation will ensure the deployment to the economy of a sizeable component of around 20% of the overall amount in climate action projects.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine. At least 30% of the facility will be dedicated to projects aimed at promoting Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability in Spain.





The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The project will promote adaptation to the adverse impacts of climate change, enhancing environmental features (water efficiency), while creating new permanent jobs in the infrastructure operation and at farm level.





The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries, with a partial dedication to Climate Action projects.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 415 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 25/03/2025