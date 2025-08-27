Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Referenz: 20240902
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),FONDS EUROPEEN D'INVESTISSEMENT

Ort

Beschreibung

Pan-European Lending Envelope (LE) Loan to support through securitisation EU small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, Climate action projects, and/or innovation financing as well as other policy objectives such as gender finance and affordable housing. The LE will achieve its objectives through the participation in senior and/or mezzanine tranches of securitsation structures issued by acceptable EU financial institutions. In addition, the LE envelope will support the objectives of the Savings & Investments Union.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 3000 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 27/08/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
27 August 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

EU-Länder Durchleitungsdarlehen