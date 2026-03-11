UCI ABS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Referenz: 20250663

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDI

The operation consists of a Multi-Beneficiary Investment Loan (MBIL) to finance investments that comply with EIB's climate action eligibility criteria.

Ziele

The aim is to finance the new construction of residential buildings, green mortgages, and energy-efficient building refurbishments, carried out in Spain and Portugal by individuals and homeowners’ associations.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung