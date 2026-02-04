BBVA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS VI

Referenz: 20250794

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Februar 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

The consumer ABS cash transaction will support BBVA in financing projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (including MidCaps) in Spain.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 450 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". BBVA has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung