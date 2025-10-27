BNL ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR AGRI AND COHESION SMES

Referenz: 20250563

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27 Oktober 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO SPA

The operation consists in a guarantee to a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) promoted by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) on a granular portfolio of residential mortgages. The free-up capital will allow the intermediary to generate new loans to on-lend to small and medi-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the specific market segment. More specifically, the guarantee will enable BNL to generate a new portfolio of loans to support working capital and investments needs of the target beneficiaries. Additionally, 30 % of the new loans will finance projects in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, including projects focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy production and the reduction of natural resource usage. Finally, the operation will bring a positive economic and social impact nationwide since the intermediary will deploy 50% of the new portfolio to the benefit of SMEs and Mid-caps operating and/or domiciled in eligible Cohesion Regions, namely in Southern and Insular Italy.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 150 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 450 million

Umweltaspekte

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU and national legislation.

Auftragsvergabe

Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU and national legislation.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung