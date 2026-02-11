BIGBANK ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MICRO-SMES

Referenz: 20250642

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 6 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BIGBANK AS

The operation involves a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) on an existing portfolio of consumer and/or SME loans and leases, aimed at supporting the financial intermediary's lending activities in the Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania). This marks not only EIB's first operation with the Promoter, but also their first securitisation. In an innovative manner, the transaction features assets from four different Member States (Finland and the three Baltic States) within the guaranteed pool. Furthermore, the operation will support the development of cohesion regions in the three Baltic States and will focus on financing micro-SMEs.

Ziele

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by Small and Medium sized enterprises.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 170 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 350 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary's capacity, systems and processes will be assessed for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 25/02/2026