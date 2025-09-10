SCB PL CA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 September 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutSANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project consists of a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering the intermediary’s existing portfolio of consumer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as private individuals in Poland.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the targeted final beneficiaries. More specifically, it will support their investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (electric vehicles). Consequently, as a “green securitisation”, the operation will fully contribute to the EIB’s Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.
Sektor(en)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 430 million (EUR 101 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 1204 million (EUR 283 million)
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).