SCB PL CA ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Referenz: 20250499

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 September 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA

The project consists of a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering the intermediary’s existing portfolio of consumer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as private individuals in Poland.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the targeted final beneficiaries. More specifically, it will support their investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (electric vehicles). Consequently, as a “green securitisation”, the operation will fully contribute to the EIB’s Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 430 million (EUR 101 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 1204 million (EUR 283 million)

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung