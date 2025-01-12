BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Referenz: 20250112

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 November 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BNP PARIBAS

The guarantee will help the intermediary provide new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.

Ziele

The aim is to improve access to new loans for the target beneficiaries implementing projects in energy, transport and waste management. At least 25% of the total resources will be allocated to green projects.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 130 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 581 million

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung