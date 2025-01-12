BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 24 November 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBNP PARIBAS
Ort
Beschreibung
The guarantee will help the intermediary provide new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.
Ziele
The aim is to improve access to new loans for the target beneficiaries implementing projects in energy, transport and waste management. At least 25% of the total resources will be allocated to green projects.
Sektor(en)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 130 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 581 million
Umweltaspekte
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).