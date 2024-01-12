Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

Türkiye and the EIB

Since 1965, we have supported Türkiye’s economic and social development, financing transport, urban infrastructure, climate action, energy, agriculture and private sector growth across the country.

As part of Team Europe’s €3.6 billion pledge following the February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, the European Investment Bank Group is financing new water and wastewater infrastructure in the affected regions.

Future operations may focus on projects supporting refugee-hosting communities, strengthening small businesses and advancing climate action.

In Türkiye, we have focused on:

Climate and energy

We support Türkiye’s climate mitigation and adaptation efforts through investments in railway infrastructure, afforestation, erosion control and flood response. We also finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in partnership with national development and commercial banks.

In addition, through the EU’s MADAD Fund, we manage investment and technical assistance grants for water and waste projects in southeastern provinces heavily affected by the influx of refugees from countries such as Syria.

Transport

We finance national and municipal railway infrastructure to encourage a shift from road to more efficient and low-carbon transport. Notable projects include Marmaray (the first rail link between the European and Asian networks) and the high-speed railway line connecting Ankara and Istanbul.

Private sector development

We support small businesses and mid-caps through intermediated lending channels and finance private sector energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes. We also provide corporate lending in areas such as energy, research and innovation, the knowledge economy and foreign direct investment.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Türkiye.

1965

START OF OPERATIONS

257

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

29.4 Mrd. €

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in Türkiye by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Türkiye

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Türkiye and beyond

  •
    12 January 2024

    Guter Rat mal drei

    EU verdreifacht ihre Beratung für Infrastrukturentwicklung auf dem Westbalkan

    Infrastruktur Montenegro Albanien Türkei Serbien Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 17 February 2021

    Gesundheits-App für geflüchtete Frauen

    Innovative Gesundheits-App gibt geflüchteten Frauen Zugang zu medizinischen Daten und Vorsorgeleistungen

    Gesundheit und Life Sciences Türkei Erweiterungsländer Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 9 June 2020

    Gegen Hunger und Verschwendung in der Türkei

    Fazla Gida hilft Lebensmitteltafeln und gemeinnützigen Organisationen

    KMU Migration Türkei Erweiterungsländer KMU
  • 8 March 2016

    Finanzierungsprogramm für Flüchtlinge: Hoffnung für Syrien

    Syrische Flüchtlinge sollen in der Nähe ihrer Heimat bleiben und nach Kriegsende beim Wiederaufbau helfen – mit guter Vorbereitung

    Soziale Nachhaltigkeit KMU Mikrofinanz Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Flüchtlinge Migration Türkei Libanon Syrien Südliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer KMU
  • 29 October 2010

    Forum in Istanbul hebt wichtige Investitionen in der Türkei hervor

    In dem angefügten Video werden die Höhepunkte des Forums sowie zwei der von der EIB finanzierten Projekte (Bosporustunnel und Maßnahmen zur Minderung des Erdbebenrisikos in Istanbul) vorgestellt.

    Verkehr Türkei Erweiterungsländer Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 12 November 2024

    Klimaschutz muss über Politik stehen

    Die COP29 muss die Führungsspitzen im Wahljahr dazu anhalten, mehr für Klimaschutz und grüne Wende in reichen und armen Ländern zu tun

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partner Klima Klimaschutz Direktorium United Nations Nadia Calviño Nachhaltigkeit Usbekistan Turkmenistan Kuba Kirgisistan Sambia Vietnam Salomonen Vanuatu Brasilien Papua-Neuguinea Malediven Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln Costa Rica Slowakei St. Martin Färöer Dominikanische Republik Wallis und Futuna Trinidad und Tobago Iran Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Jemen Kaimaninseln Madagaskar Irak Gabun Suriname Taiwan Italien Äthiopien Vereinigte Staaten Malawi Belarus Kroatien Norwegen Turks- und Caicosinseln St. Kitts und Nevis Katar Argentinien Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Aserbaidschan Österreich Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spanien Panama Rumänien Neukaledonien Ecuador Irland Guinea-Bissau Neuseeland Côte d'Ivoire Tadschikistan Somalia Deutschland Schweden Antigua und Barbuda Mongolei Montenegro Japan Slowenien Litauen Pakistan Nauru São Tomé und Príncipe Bahamas Kongo Palau Israel Laos Bulgarien Island Ukraine Peru Botsuana Liberia Senegal Albanien Malta Malaysia Indien Sri Lanka Cabo Verde Jordanien Finnland Regionalvorhaben - Pazifik Burundi Georgien Kambodscha Burkina Faso Komoren Bermuda Kanada China Ghana Seychellen Eritrea Andorra Südkorea Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean Türkei Nicaragua Myanmar Mosambik Russland Angola Chile Togo Armenien Kamerun Barbados Sudan Kanalinseln Tunesien Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam Nordmazedonien Uruguay Bangladesch St. Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Libanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgien Marokko Libyen El Salvador Ungarn Jamaika Ägypten Griechenland Gambia Britische Jungferninseln Vatikanstadt Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius und Saba Dänemark Honduras Bhutan Australien Luxemburg Liechtenstein Fidschi Zypern Amerikanische Jungferninseln Niederlande Südafrika Curaçao Cookinseln Äquatorialguinea Grönland Anguilla Mauretanien St. Vincent und die Grenadinen Mauritius Portugal Demokratische Volksrepublik Korea St. Pierre und Miquelon Syrien Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Polen Mexiko Palästina* Indonesien Nepal Schweiz Frankreich Simbabwe Serbien Insel Man Algerien Mikronesien Kasachstan Montserrat Singapur Puerto Rico Dschibuti Lettland Bolivien Moldau Falklandinseln Tschad Kenia Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Demokratische Republik Kongo Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda Vereinigtes Königreich Philippinen Niederländische Antillen Tansania Ruanda Tschechien Französisch-Polynesien Saudi-Arabien Oman Bosnien und Herzegowina Kosovo* Königreich Eswatini Kolumbien Guyana Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Namibia Belize Estland Asien und Pazifik Östliche Nachbarschaft Lateinamerika und Karibik Europäische Union EFTA-Länder Mitglieder EU Nordamerika Überseeische Länder und Gebiete Südliche Nachbarschaft Subsahara-Afrika Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Klima und Umwelt

Get EIB support in Türkiye

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Small projects

Loans below €25m 

Contact our local partners

Large projects

Loans over €25m

Contact our local office in Ankara
Contact our local office in Istanbul

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact our local office in Ankara or Istanbul

Media

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos