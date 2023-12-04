Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

China and the EIB

The European Investment Bank has been working in China since 1995.

Our projects have improved forestry, energy, transportation and other sectors in more than 20 regions of the country. The Bank has made climate action a priority. The aim is that all our lending in the country supports climate and the environment.

ForestryOne of our main projects helped convert barren land into a forest in eastern China on the Yellow Sea. The project covers more than 36 000 hectares of Shandong Province and has improved degraded forestland while increasing resilience to the harsh climate in an area susceptible to marine disasters. The project increased the forest coverage in China by 1.5% and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It also reduced storm surge, conserved water, improved the soil and preserved biodiversity.

Energy: Our recent investments in energy efficiency have reduced energy use in many residential buildings. We financed a big project to make homes more efficient in the Harbin area of Heilongjiang Province in northern China. Between 2013 and 2017, more than 780 buildings and some 5 million square metres of residential space were refurbished in Harbin. Insulation was added to exterior walls of residential buildings, and meters were installed to measure household heat use. The project was expected to cut heat demand in the buildings by as much as 43% in some cases.

Infrastructure: In 2019, we invested €200 million to improve water transport in Jiangxi Province. The project will increase the river’s depth in the area and extend the upstream travel period, allowing ships to reach key regional cities such as Shangrao and Yingtan. The waterway will be navigable for vessels up to 1 000 tonnes, even in the dry season. Making water transport cheaper and more efficient will encourage people to move away from more carbon-intensive forms of travel. The works included construction of the Bazizui Navigation Hydropower Hub in the lower reaches of the Xinjiang river, one of the five major river systems in Jiangxi. The Hub should be working by the end of 2022. Together with other navigation hubs and lock cascades, this work will significantly improve navigation on the Xinjiang river.

Our impact

The European Investment Bank has been active in Asia for over 25 years. In China, we sign loans with the Ministry of Finance. Our investments act as a catalyst to attract funding from the private sector and help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our recent work in the country is guided by the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation. This agenda helps us focus on climate change, environmental protection and sustainable development.

We also cooperated with the Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking on the need for a common language in Green Finance (Phase I Report and Phase II Report).

EIB stories in China

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in China and beyond

  •
    4 December 2023

    Anpassung schützt

    Der Klimawandel zwingt bereits Millionen Menschen zur Migration, gerade in Entwicklungsländern. Eine wirksame Anpassung – und ihre Finanzierung – schützt sie

    Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Fragility and conflict Klima Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Anpassung Migration Sambia Nigeria Malawi Pakistan Jordanien China Bangladesch Philippinen Asien und Pazifik Südliche Nachbarschaft Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 2 June 2023

    Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft

    Global-Gateway-Investitionen der EU stärken weltweit Lieferketten und unterstützen Entwicklungsländer beim Klimaschutz

    Infrastruktur China Asien und Pazifik Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt
  • 16 November 2022

    Krise beschleunigt Energiewende

    In der Energiepreiskrise setzen die meisten Menschen in Europa auf eine grüne Wende. Außerdem sollten Vielverbraucher höhere Preise zahlen.

    Vereinigte Staaten Ukraine China Vereinigtes Königreich Nordamerika Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Asien und Pazifik Energie
  • 19 April 2022

    Ein Motor der Entwicklung

    Verkehrsprojekte in Entwicklungsländern stärken das Wirtschaftswachstum und die soziale Teilhabe – und sie sorgen für bessere Lebensbedingungen und weniger Emissionen

    Infrastruktur Verkehr Usbekistan Turkmenistan Kirgisistan Sambia Vietnam Salomonen Vanuatu Brasilien Papua-Neuguinea Malediven Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln Costa Rica St. Martin Dominikanische Republik Wallis und Futuna Trinidad und Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Jemen Kaimaninseln Madagaskar Gabun Suriname Äthiopien Malawi Turks- und Caicosinseln St. Kitts und Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama Neukaledonien Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tadschikistan Somalia Antigua und Barbuda Mongolei Pakistan São Tomé und Príncipe Bahamas Kongo Palau Laos Peru Botsuana Liberia Senegal Malaysia Indien Sri Lanka Cabo Verde Regionalvorhaben - Pazifik Burundi Kambodscha Burkina Faso Komoren China Ghana Seychellen Eritrea Südkorea Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean Nicaragua Mosambik Angola Chile Togo Kamerun Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesch St. Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaika Gambia Britische Jungferninseln Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius und Saba Honduras Fidschi Curaçao Cookinseln Äquatorialguinea Anguilla Mauretanien St. Vincent und die Grenadinen Mauritius St. Pierre und Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexiko Indonesien Nepal Simbabwe Mikronesien Kasachstan Montserrat Singapur Dschibuti Bolivien Falklandinseln Tschad Kenia Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Demokratische Republik Kongo Thailand Mali Uganda Philippinen Niederländische Antillen Tansania Ruanda Französisch-Polynesien Königreich Eswatini Kolumbien Guyana Namibia Belize Asien und Pazifik Lateinamerika und Karibik Überseeische Länder und Gebiete Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 12 April 2022

    Kopf über Wasser

    Die Wasser- und Sanitärversorgung in Entwicklungsländern ist wichtig für Wirtschaft und Gesundheit. Erfahren Sie, wie lokale Projekte weltweit die Lebensqualität verbessern und Menschen vor den Folgen des Klimawandels schützen.

    Infrastruktur Wasser Gesundheit und Life Sciences Abwasser Wasserbehandlung Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Usbekistan Turkmenistan Kirgisistan Sambia Vietnam Salomonen Vanuatu Papua-Neuguinea Malediven Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln Costa Rica St. Martin Dominikanische Republik Wallis und Futuna Trinidad und Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Jemen Kaimaninseln Madagaskar Gabun Suriname Äthiopien Malawi Turks- und Caicosinseln St. Kitts und Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama Neukaledonien Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tadschikistan Somalia Antigua und Barbuda Mongolei Pakistan São Tomé und Príncipe Bahamas Kongo Palau Laos Peru Botsuana Liberia Senegal Malaysia Indien Sri Lanka Cabo Verde Regionalvorhaben - Pazifik Burundi Kambodscha Burkina Faso Komoren China Ghana Seychellen Eritrea Südkorea Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean Nicaragua Mosambik Angola Chile Togo Kamerun Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesch St. Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaika Gambia Britische Jungferninseln Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius und Saba Honduras Fidschi Curaçao Cookinseln Äquatorialguinea Anguilla Mauretanien St. Vincent und die Grenadinen Mauritius St. Pierre und Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexiko Indonesien Nepal Simbabwe Mikronesien Kasachstan Montserrat Singapur Dschibuti Bolivien Falklandinseln Tschad Kenia Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Demokratische Republik Kongo Thailand Mali Uganda Philippinen Niederländische Antillen Tansania Ruanda Französisch-Polynesien Königreich Eswatini Kolumbien Guyana Namibia Belize Asien und Pazifik Lateinamerika und Karibik Überseeische Länder und Gebiete Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 27 October 2021

    Klimawandel – Unsicherheit statt Vertrauen

    Die Menschen sind mit den politischen Ankündigungen zum Klimaschutz unzufrieden. Sie haben wenig Vertrauen in die Regierungen und fordern konkrete Maßnahmen

    Covid-19 Vereinigte Staaten China Asien und Pazifik Nordamerika Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt
  • 6 November 2019

    Klimalösungen: Konfuzius und Green Finance

    Eine klarere Definition von „grün“ ist endlich absehbar: Green Finance weist damit einen zuverlässigeren Weg in eine emissionsarme, klimaresiliente und umweltfreundliche Zukunft

    Institutional Partner Investor relations Wirtschaft SDG United Nations Wirkung China Asien und Pazifik Europäische Union Klima Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 3 October 2017

    Gute Nachrichten aus China für den Klimaschutz

    Peking positioniert sich im Markt für grüne Anleihen – mit Hilfe der EU-Bank.

    Klima Investor relations Grüne Anleihen China Asien und Pazifik Klima Klima und Umwelt
  • 12 November 2024

    Klimaschutz muss über Politik stehen

    Die COP29 muss die Führungsspitzen im Wahljahr dazu anhalten, mehr für Klimaschutz und grüne Wende in reichen und armen Ländern zu tun

    Interviews Institutional COP29 Partner Klima Klimaschutz Direktorium United Nations Nadia Calviño Nachhaltigkeit Usbekistan Turkmenistan Kuba Kirgisistan Sambia Vietnam Salomonen Vanuatu Brasilien Papua-Neuguinea Malediven Südgeorgien und die Südlichen Sandwichinseln Costa Rica Slowakei St. Martin Färöer Dominikanische Republik Wallis und Futuna Trinidad und Tobago Iran Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Jemen Kaimaninseln Madagaskar Irak Gabun Suriname Taiwan Italien Äthiopien Vereinigte Staaten Malawi Belarus Kroatien Norwegen Turks- und Caicosinseln St. Kitts und Nevis Katar Argentinien Samoa Afghanistan San Marino Aserbaidschan Österreich Aruba Gibraltar Benin Spanien Panama Rumänien Neukaledonien Ecuador Irland Guinea-Bissau Neuseeland Côte d'Ivoire Tadschikistan Somalia Deutschland Schweden Antigua und Barbuda Mongolei Montenegro Japan Slowenien Litauen Pakistan Nauru São Tomé und Príncipe Bahamas Kongo Palau Israel Laos Bulgarien Island Ukraine Peru Botsuana Liberia Senegal Albanien Malta Malaysia Indien Sri Lanka Cabo Verde Jordanien Finnland Regionalvorhaben - Pazifik Burundi Georgien Kambodscha Burkina Faso Komoren Bermuda Kanada China Ghana Seychellen Eritrea Andorra Südkorea Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger Britisches Territorium im Indischen Ozean Türkei Nicaragua Myanmar Mosambik Russland Angola Chile Togo Armenien Kamerun Barbados Sudan Kanalinseln Tunesien Kuwait Dominica Brunei Darussalam Nordmazedonien Uruguay Bangladesch St. Lucia Bahrain St. Helena Libanon Pitcairn Guinea Belgien Marokko Libyen El Salvador Ungarn Jamaika Ägypten Griechenland Gambia Britische Jungferninseln Vatikanstadt Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius und Saba Dänemark Honduras Bhutan Australien Luxemburg Liechtenstein Fidschi Zypern Amerikanische Jungferninseln Niederlande Südafrika Curaçao Cookinseln Äquatorialguinea Grönland Anguilla Mauretanien St. Vincent und die Grenadinen Mauritius Portugal Demokratische Volksrepublik Korea St. Pierre und Miquelon Syrien Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Polen Mexiko Palästina* Indonesien Nepal Schweiz Frankreich Simbabwe Serbien Insel Man Algerien Mikronesien Kasachstan Montserrat Singapur Puerto Rico Dschibuti Lettland Bolivien Moldau Falklandinseln Tschad Kenia Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Demokratische Republik Kongo Thailand Mali Monaco Uganda Vereinigtes Königreich Philippinen Niederländische Antillen Tansania Ruanda Tschechien Französisch-Polynesien Saudi-Arabien Oman Bosnien und Herzegowina Kosovo* Königreich Eswatini Kolumbien Guyana Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Namibia Belize Estland Asien und Pazifik Östliche Nachbarschaft Lateinamerika und Karibik Europäische Union EFTA-Länder Mitglieder EU Nordamerika Überseeische Länder und Gebiete Südliche Nachbarschaft Subsahara-Afrika Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Klima und Umwelt

Get EIB support in China

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m,
contact us directly at:

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications