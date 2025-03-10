POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

Übersicht
The project will finance the rehabilitation of small road schemes vulnerable to climate change impacts included in the Polish National Road Strengthening Programme until 2030.
While the primary objective of the national programme is an enhancement of pavement bearing capacity, the schemes included in this project are particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts, as previously established through a climate change risk vulnerability assessment of the Polish road network. Most of such schemes will include appropriate climate change adaptation measures.
The Project will support Poland in enhancing resilience of its road transport infrastructure and improving its quality. The framework loan will support an ongoing multi-annual programme for national road network strengthening and will focus on road sections vulnerable to climate change impacts that have insufficient bearing capacity. Road schemes financed under the programme are expected to reduce transport externalities such as road crashes, noise and air pollution. All regions of Poland but one belong to EIB Cohesion Priority Regions 2021-2027, therefore the project will also support economic and social cohesion.
The EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability and grace periods, long interest rates fixing, interest revision / conversion. It also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.
Individual road schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and have been subject to screening procedure in line with the EU and national legislation. Rehabilitation works will, in general, be done on existing infrastructure, within the existing right of way. Therefore, the expected impact on environment is limited. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's environmental and social sustainability policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gas emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
