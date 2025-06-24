SODIAAL RDI PROGRAMME II

The financing of this Project supports the InvestEU objectives of financing Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) under TechEU.





The project finances the RDI activities of dairy cooperative SODIAAL in France. It is aligned with the EIB and European Union policy objectives to bolster EU competitiveness, promote an innovation friendly environment and make a success of the green transition. The project supports the objectives of the EU Bioeconomy and Farm to Fork strategies.





As a dairy farmers' cooperative, SODIAAL plays an important role in the transition toward a sustainable, resilient, and competitive European bioeconomy sector by supporting its farmer members on key challenges such as the installation of young farmers, the payment of fair milk prices and the transition to sustainable dairy farming. SODIAAL's RDI programme is essential to maintaining its position as a European leader in the global dairy sector by enabling the development of new products to meet rapidly evolving consumer demands for healthier and more sustainable diets, while decarbonising operations in line with the objectives of the Paris agreement on climate change.





EIB financing contributes to address market failures affecting investments in RDI activities despite the significant positive externalities that they bring in terms of knowledge, employment and environmental impacts.





This project will contribute to develop new knowledge, industrial processes and products while generating additional employments, including in transition cohesion regions, and contributing to reduce the environmental footprint of the French dairy sector.





The EIB contribution is to offer a long loan tenor that is typically not available on the capital markets. The EIB financing might also have a crowding in effect.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support