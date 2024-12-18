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KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
71.192.686,89 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 71.192.686,89 €
Gesundheit : 71.192.686,89 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/03/2025 : 71.192.686,89 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/03/2025
20230964
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
WOJEWODZTWO KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 298 million (EUR 70 million)
PLN 463 million (EUR 109 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The healthcare programme concerns capital investments in the infrastructure and equipment of the Regional Hospital in Wloclawek.

The aim is to further support the development and modernisation of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie's hospital network, including investments for the construction and equipment of hospital infrastructure in one provincial hospital in the city of Wloclawek.

Additionality and Impact

This Project is a sub-operation under the UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249). It provides co-financing to the urban infrastructure linked, among others, to an increased demand for hospital/healthcare services related to an inflow of Ukrainian refugees (mostly women and children) in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region.


The Project covers the second phase of a multi-annual investment plan for the Regional Specialist Hospital "Father Jerzy Popieluszko" in Wloclawek, that is part of the Region's efforts to upgrade its strategic healthcare infrastructure. By bundling several surgery and complex care services in a specialised new building on the hospital campus, the Hospital aims to optimise the quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of its healthcare activities. The Project will renew and improve care infrastructure, and help the Hospital to cope with the increasing demand for healthcare from an ageing population in a less developed region. In addition, the Project will improve the energy efficiency of the Hospital's infrastructure.


The Project supports the EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. It addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to significantly exceed financial returns. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, the direct and indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Public health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal.


The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added. Moreover, the Bank adds to the diversification of the funding.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the Project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. The public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal also in relation to the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED - 2012/27/EU).

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Dezember 2024
7 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228344231
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230964
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
Andere Links
Übersicht
KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
Datenblätter
KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

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