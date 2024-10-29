ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE

The Project supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in Slovenia, in Savinja, Lower Sava and Carinthia regions. EIB's financing of the investment programme will enable the promoter to replace assets that have reached the end of their lifetime while increasing capacity of the distribution network for connecting the new customers. The Project will improve quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. Moreover, the electricity network investment will increase the hosting capacity of renewables and enable increased electrification, thereby enabling to reduce negative climate and environmental externalities. The Project will contribute to achieving Slovenia Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy adopted in July 2021, the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), EU fit-for-55 policy and targets as well as RePowerEU objectives.





In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for classification as an activity contributing to climate change mitigation. The financing of this Project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action. The Project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and very good social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's capital-intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the Borrower including flexible drawdowns, availability period and long tenors. This allows the Borrower to diversify its financing sources.



