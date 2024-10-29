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ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
58.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowenien : 58.000.000 €
Energie : 58.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2024 : 58.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/12/2024
20230693
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE
ELEKTRO CELJE PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 58 million
EUR 140 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support Electro Celje's investment programme in its regional electricity distribution network over the period 2024-2026. This includes network reinforcements and refurbishments in high, medium and low voltage, targeting at maintaining the quality of supply, integration of renewable energy generation, catering for peak demand growth, as well as climate-proofing part of the network.

The aim is to enable the promoter to maintain high quality of services and low losses across its electricity distribution network, connect new end-users and renewable energy generators as well as climate-proof part of the network. The programme supports the 2030 targets set in the country's National and Energy Climate Plan (with regards to the integration of RES), as well as EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. The project is also expected to contribute to the EU's REPowerEU objectives.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in Slovenia, in Savinja, Lower Sava and Carinthia regions. EIB's financing of the investment programme will enable the promoter to replace assets that have reached the end of their lifetime while increasing capacity of the distribution network for connecting the new customers. The Project will improve quality of service, reliability and security of supply that have public good attributes. Moreover, the electricity network investment will increase the hosting capacity of renewables and enable increased electrification, thereby enabling to reduce negative climate and environmental externalities. The Project will contribute to achieving Slovenia Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy adopted in July 2021, the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), EU fit-for-55 policy and targets as well as RePowerEU objectives.


In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for classification as an activity contributing to climate change mitigation. The financing of this Project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action. The Project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and very good social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the Promoter's capital-intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the Borrower including flexible drawdowns, availability period and long tenors. This allows the Borrower to diversify its financing sources.


 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.

The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
29 Oktober 2024
11 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
01/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
215433421
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230693
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE
Andere Links
Übersicht
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE
Datenblätter
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - CELJE

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