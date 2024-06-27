COLOGNE SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER NETWORK PROGRAM

The project targets at improving the efficiency and sustainability of Cologne's wastewater services through the new combined sewer culvert under the River Rhine. The new culvert with increased capacity can better cope with the increased precipitation because of climate change. The investments in a new sludge transport pipe, replacing transportation by truck, and a more efficient sludge dewatering facility will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions. The heat from the new sludge incinerator will be used for district heating in nearby houses. The new sludge incinerator will allow the promoter to meet the German requirements on sludge disposal after the energy transition discontinues the current co-incineration in a brown coal power plant. All investments aim to ensure compliance with European and German environmental standards. Wastewater collection and treatment projects generate positive externalities, including avoided public health costs, environmental benefits of improved water quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Overall, these environmental, climate and social benefits would not be achieved to the same extent without public intervention.





The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's substantial long-term investment programme into its wastewater systems, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to drawdowns, interest rate arrangements and grace periods, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the project.