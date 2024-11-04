FRANKFURT SUSTAINABLE AIRPORT INVESTMENTS

The Project aims at ensuring the operational resilience, the greening of airport ground handling operations and maintaining the highest safety and security levels at Frankfurt-Main airport (FRA) in Germany. FRA is a core node of the TEN-T airport network.

Since FRA is the main aviation gateway to the region of Hesse, to the country and one of Europe's busiest hubs and alternative airports are either small or are hours away, allowing the airport to degrade would imply growing congestion, service disruption and forced diversion to alternative airports or travel means, which a competitive market would not address, constituting a market failure. Alternative means of transport involve a substantial penalty to travellers in terms of both travel time and operating costs, implying that the socio-economic cost associated to the market failure addressed by the Project would be very high.





The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient airports. The EIB's contribution is particularly noteworthy, providing substantial financial benefits (e.g. flexible drawdowns), and contributing to further diversifying and to the stability of the Borrower's credit portfolio. Also, the loan should serve as a signal for investments in low-carbon investments in the aviation sector. With these investments, both parties underscore their commitment to environmental sustainability and the global effort to combat climate change.