FRANKFURT SUSTAINABLE AIRPORT INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The scope of the project consists of the renovation of the Terminal 1 complex, electrification of airport ground handling operations and other decarbonisation measures. Works consist of: i) renovation of Terminal 1 services building; ii) renovation of the utilities' equipment and plants in Terminal 1, in operation since 1972, iii) installation of electric vehicle charging points in the airside area; iv) acquisition of a fleet of electric ground handling equipment and (airside) vehicles; and v) replacement of existing lighting systems by LED lighting in buildings and on the aircraft parking apron, and vi) installation of photovoltaic panels.
Upgrade of existing infrastructure and utility networks and contribution to the company's decarbonisation plan, aiming to decrease carbon emissions to reach the "Net Zero" Emissions by the end of 2045.
The Project aims at ensuring the operational resilience, the greening of airport ground handling operations and maintaining the highest safety and security levels at Frankfurt-Main airport (FRA) in Germany. FRA is a core node of the TEN-T airport network.
Since FRA is the main aviation gateway to the region of Hesse, to the country and one of Europe's busiest hubs and alternative airports are either small or are hours away, allowing the airport to degrade would imply growing congestion, service disruption and forced diversion to alternative airports or travel means, which a competitive market would not address, constituting a market failure. Alternative means of transport involve a substantial penalty to travellers in terms of both travel time and operating costs, implying that the socio-economic cost associated to the market failure addressed by the Project would be very high.
The proposed EIB loan enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and contributes to the development of resilient airports. The EIB's contribution is particularly noteworthy, providing substantial financial benefits (e.g. flexible drawdowns), and contributing to further diversifying and to the stability of the Borrower's credit portfolio. Also, the loan should serve as a signal for investments in low-carbon investments in the aviation sector. With these investments, both parties underscore their commitment to environmental sustainability and the global effort to combat climate change.
A number of components included in this project might fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU (EIA Directive), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required or not. This, and the status of any existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.