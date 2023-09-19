Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
23.952.095,81 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 23.952.095,81 €
Stadtentwicklung : 23.952.095,81 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/09/2023 : 23.952.095,81 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 August 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/09/2023
20230266
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
DABROWA GORNICZA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 110 million (EUR 24 million)
PLN 402 million (EUR 86 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan will support the multi-annual investment programme of the City of Dabrowa Gornicza. The operation will be signed under the SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (2021-0206).

The aim is to support eligible schemes in line with the City's strategy, contributing to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services, such as urban development, infrastructure upgrade and construction, thermo-modernisation of public buildings, etc.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Dabrowa Gornicza in the period 2023-2026. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban infrastructure by investing in public municipal infrastructure and improvements in energy efficiency of public buildings. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.


The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental

externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and social care systems, and climate externalities.


The City of Dabrowa Gornicza is located in Silesia (region), classified as a less developed region, thus, the Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.


The flexible and long-term EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs and contributes to the stability of the City's financing sources, enabling the implementation of its investment programme. It also offers flexible conditions (in terms of drawdowns, length of grace and availability periods and long maturity) that match the municipal funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds, use the available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to funds under the Just Transition Mechanism.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will allocate its funds to eligible and environmentally sound schemes. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the EIB's Environmental Policy Statement.

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 September 2023
22 September 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
21/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169725863
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230266
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
DABROWA GORNICZA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen