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SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
420.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 394.800.000 €
Industrie : 420.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2023 : 25.200.000 €
21/12/2023 : 394.800.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2023
20230036
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS
SCHAEFFLER AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 420 million
EUR 1282 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing a part of Research and Development (R&D) investments (focusing on human resource costs) for Schaeffler Group's motion technology areas from 2023 to 2026.

The project is designed to support the promoter's goal of developing solutions across the full range of motion technology, focusing on sustainability in selected countries in the EU. The main objective is the development of innovative vehicle and industrial technologies improving overall system efficiency. Focusing to reduce CO2 emissions in individual and public transportation, wind power, hydrogen and other technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments to develop more sustainable, energy- and resource-efficient bearing technologies, innovative technologies for electro-mobility and for renewable energy or other industrial applications, addressing and identifying cost-, resource- and energy-efficient solutions to the relevant trends, needs and transformational challenges affecting the promoter's customer industries. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion through the promoter's extensive R&D collaborations with customers, industrial and supply chain partners, research institutes, innovative startups, and through its patenting activities and the reskilling and upskilling of promoter's resources, thus leading to generate significant positive knowledge, environmental and adoption externalities.


Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative vehicle electrification and renewable energy technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.


The promoter's experienced management and project implementation capabilities, its focus on innovation, sustainability and orientation to identify efficient customer solutions, its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as a positive signalling effect on other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. 


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination.

﻿




Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project's Research and development (R&D) activities do not fall under the Annexes of the EU Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2023
21 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172168260
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230036
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
SCHAEFFLER MOTION R&D INVESTMENTS

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