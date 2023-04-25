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ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Lettland : 2.000.000 €
Finnland : 3.500.000 €
Litauen : 5.500.000 €
Schweden : 11.500.000 €
Dänemark : 27.500.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/04/2023 : 2.000.000 €
26/04/2023 : 3.500.000 €
26/04/2023 : 5.500.000 €
26/04/2023 : 11.500.000 €
26/04/2023 : 27.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 März 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/04/2023
20220746
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
ATEA ASA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns: (i) the capacity expansion of existing data centres located in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Lithuania; (ii) the modernisation and harmonisation of the global company IT platforms; (iii) the investments to increase the efficiency and service offered by the new logistics centre in Sweden. These investments will increase the capacity and efficiency of the company in order to improve the IT service delivery to the mostly public customers.

Once the project will be implemented, the company will profit from a higher capacity in its Swedish logistics centre, modern IT applications for the internal operation but even more so for the servicing of the customers and finally also a higher data centre capacity to cope with the strongly growing demand.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports Europe in its efforts to foster its competitive position in the IT infrastructure and services business and therefore contributes to the targets of the EU Digital Compass target, that by 2030, 75% of EU companies shall be using Cloud/AI/Big Data, by providing the underlying infrastructure.

 

The outcome of the project will furthermore lead to economic benefits, as it will address issues related to cyber-security. Finally, this project addresses the market failure related to the under provision of cybersecurity which in general has a public good nature. 


The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of data centres, in IT logistics and IT application development. It has also an experienced management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures.


Moreover, the project is expected to have a positive impact on other sectors of the economy, contributing to sustainable growth, innovation and competitiveness in Europe, resulting in an Economic Rate of Return (ERR) which is Very Good.


EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, long tenor, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments will concern software development and the capacity expansion of existing data and logistics centres. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Still the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
25 April 2023
26 April 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 May 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166956749
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220746
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Finnland
Lettland
Litauen
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datenblätter
ATEA DATA CENTRES AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

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