CLEANTECH EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

This equity co-investment programme aims to bolster support for Europe's cleantech sector at a critical time. EIB will deploy equity, alongside EIF-backed fund managers, into EU-based SMEs and Midcaps active in the clean technology sector. The Programme will improve access to high-risk equity capital for venture stage businesses seeking to develop and commercially scale-up innovative technologies that would have a direct, positive climate impact. Cleantech ventures are, by their nature, often more capital intensive in their development phase than other tech companies, putting them out of sync with exposure limits of many of Europe's VC investors. Companies in this sector that are pre-profitability cannot normally access debt financing, while equity financing tends to be limited to smaller tickets.

EIB's intervention will allow fund managers to extend further capital to successful cleantech ventures in their portfolio, and the signalling effect will also help crowd-in other investors, which helps to accelerate the path towards carbon neutrality and strengthen Europe's position in a key growth sector.