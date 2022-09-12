EVOLUTION III

EIB's investment supports an independent fund manager in raising its next generation fund focused on renewable energy, energy efficiency and other resource efficiency investments in Africa, which will address a significant market gap in these areas which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. The Fund manager has significant experience in investing in the African renewable sector.





Through an investment in the Fund, the EIB will (i) address the market gap related to the scarcity of capital for access and generation of clean energy projects in Africa, (ii) support an experienced and impact focused Advisor to further build out its investment program of commercially viable projects, (iii) provide a strong signalling effect to the market, helping to attract new and support existing investors to (re-) invest in the Fund and (iv) help the Fund to reach its first closing with an adequate fund size and start to deploy capital on the ground.





The operation is strongly aligned with EU policy goals, meets the Bank's priority objectives in climate action and environment, and support three focus areas of the European Commission's assistance programme (Private Sector Development, Environment and Climate Change and Energy). It will also contribute to the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy and the European Green Deal.