ILLIMITY SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SMES

Cloudbasiertes digitales Banking für kleine Unternehmen in Süditalien

Italiens erste voll digitale, cloudbasierte Bank fördert den Mezzogiorno – vor allem Kleinbetriebe mit Schwerpunkt Klimaschutz

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Betrag
Länder
Sektor(en)
Mehr

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/12/2022
20220327
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ILLIMITY SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SMES
ILLIMITY BANK SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The EIB loan to Illimity will finance green transition projects of Italian small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in eligible sectors.

The aim is to finance the working capital and investment needs of eligible SMEs in Italy. At least 30% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs located in the Southern Italian Regions (as EU Cohesion cross-cutting objective) and 20% of the facility to climate action and environmental sustainability projects.

Additionality and Impact

Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments and short-term liquidity needs of Italian SMEs to weather post Covid19 recovery but also to cope with a new macroeconomic scenario of surge in energy price and higher inflation due to the impact of Ukrainian war. Moreover, the EIB's funding will contribute to support Italian SMEs in their green transition and will be critical for SMEs in Cohesion Regions particularly.


The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, which is driven by asymmetric information and which, despite improvement in recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine.


Through this operation, additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments thanks to the availability of long-term financing and of overall lower financing costs and will send a positive signal to the market regarding their financial soundness and credit worthiness.


The proposed loan is fully consistent with the EU objectives and responds to the definition of SME financing as a strategic priority objective of the Bank. The operation will also support the EU's and the Bank's priority objectives in the climate and energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives through the development of renewable energy (solar PV), energy efficiency, clean transportation (EV vehicles and charging infrastructure) and sustainable water and waste management projects promoted by SMEs and midcaps in several industries. It will also contribute to Italy's 2030 decarbonisation targets of the 2030 NECP.


The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.


Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI.


The operation is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Potenzial kleiner Unternehmen fördern

Warum

  • Beschränkungen des herkömmlichen Firmenkundengeschäfts überwinden
  • Kleinunternehmen über die täglichen Hürden helfen
  • Kleinbetriebe in Süditalien mit Schwerpunkt Klimaschutz unterstützen

Wie

  • Digital-Banking-Plattform für Kontoeröffnung, gestraffte Kreditanträge, vereinfachte Unterzeichnung, effiziente Kassenkontoführung
  • Firmen behalten alle Aktiva im Blick und können schnell auf ihre Finanzkennzahlen zugreifen
  • Kleinbetriebe können sich auf ihr Geschäft konzentrieren, statt Zeit mit Bürokratie zu vergeuden

Sektoren und Länder

Italien Italien

Wirkung

Eine voll digitale, cloudbasierte Plattform

  • Die Plattform B-ilty analysiert in kürzester Zeit Dutzende Kennzahlen und gibt Kleinunternehmern eine klare Kreditantwort
  • Ein Betrieb weiß in wenigen Tagen, ob er einen Kredit bekommt oder nicht, und warum
  • Drei oder vier Wochen später kann die Firma das Konto nutzen, das sie in 30 Minuten eröffnet hat
  • 30 Prozent der Mittel gehen an Kleinbetriebe in EU-Kohäsionsregionen, vor allem Molise, Kampanien, Apulien, Basilikata, Kalabrien, Sizilien, Sardinien, Abruzzen, Umbrien und Marken
  • 20 Prozent fließen in Investitionen kleiner Firmen, die grüne Energie erzeugen, Treibhausgasemissionen senken oder die Energieeffizienz verbessern

30

Minuten

dauert die Eröffnung eines Firmenkontos bei B-ilty. Herkömmliche Banken brauchen dafür 30 Tage.

Video abspielen

3:30

custom-preview

Story

Ein kräftiger Schub für illimity

Amiran Tsintsadze ist ein georgischer Unternehmer, der seit seiner Kindheit in Rom und Mailand lebt. Tsintsadze verantwortet das digitale Kreditgeschäft und Produktmanagement bei illimity, der ersten voll digitalen, cloudbasierten Bank Italiens.

Roberto Stasi ist Kreditreferent bei der EIB. 2021 stellten Stasi und Tsintsadze über eine Milliarde Euro auf die Beine, um den Liquiditätsbedarf kleiner italienischer Unternehmen zu decken. Finanziert wurde das Ganze aus einem Programm gegen die wirtschaftlichen Folgen der Coronapandemie. 

2022 arbeiteten sie erneut zusammen, um Kleinbetriebe im Mezzogiorno zu fördern – vor allem jene mit Schwerpunkt Klimaschutz. Der 100-Millionen-Euro-Kredit der EIB gab illimity kräftig Schub.

Roberto Stasi (EIB) und Amiran Tsintsadze (Illimity)
Wir tun gerne Gutes, und das möglichst schnell
Corrado Passera

CEO und Gründer von illimity

Die EIB war ein Katalysator für unsere Mittelbeschaffung
Amiran Tsintsadze

Leiter digitales Kreditgeschäft und Produktmanagement, illimity

Medien zum Thema

15 November 2023

Digitales Banking in Süditalien

Italiens erste voll digitale, cloudbasierte Bank fördert Kleinbetriebe im Mezzogiorno – Schwerpunkt dabei: der Klimaschutz
KMU Banken Italien Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt
21 Dezember 2023

Das Unsichtbare sichtbar machen

Ein deutsches Healthtech-Start-up setzt auf künstliche Intelligenz für Zeitersparnis bei Arztberichten, digitale Medizin und eine bessere Versorgung
Risikokapital und Eigenkapital Risikokapital Gesundheit und Life Sciences Digitales und Telekommunikation Venture Debt Covid-19 InvestEU Künstliche Intelligenz Deutschland Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Soziale Infrastruktur
26 April 2023

Impulse für Kroatien

Kleine Unternehmen sind der Motor der kroatischen Wirtschaft. Doch oft kommen sie nur schwer an Kredite. Drei EU-Garantien ändern das nun.
KMU Gesundheit und Life Sciences Covid-19 InvestEU Kroatien Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt
13 Juni 2018

Hoffnungsschimmer im Mezzogiorno

Ein innovatives Finanzierungsinstrument hilft der Wirtschaft und den Menschen in Süditalien
Infrastruktur Italien Europäische Union Innovation Infrastruktur Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit
Weitere Veröffentlichungen