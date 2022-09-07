UNICREDIT CLIMATE ACTION FL ITALY II

The EIB investment in the project will support the construction of new renewable energy (RE) capacity in Italy, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 targets set out in the final National Energy and Climate Plan. Most of the underlying projects will benefit from market based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.





The promoter will play the role of aggregator for small energy projects. Therefore, this operation addresses the market failures that limit access to finance to small renewable energy projects, despite the pivotal role they play in contributing to EU energy policy objectives and in the decarbonisation strategy to achieve Paris goals.





Moreover, as the Wind and solar PV projects produce electricity from low carbon sources they address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution (compared to fossil fuel generation). Similarly, the production of biogas for direct grid injection will contribute to the transition to low-carbon gas and thereby reducing carbon externalities, which is a significant challenge to the industry, and the progressive replacement of natural gas or liquid fossil fuel in transportation.





The project quality and results for this operation are deemed to be very good mainly due to to the high social benefits expected by generating clean and renewable power at a lower cost compared to the fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.





Furthermore, the EIB support to the project will contribute to their bankability by lowering their cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one usually proposed by other financers.