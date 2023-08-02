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AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
420.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 64.680.000 €
Frankreich : 78.540.000 €
Deutschland : 276.780.000 €
Industrie : 420.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/01/2024 : 26.180.000 €
25/01/2024 : 31.790.000 €
29/09/2023 : 38.500.000 €
29/09/2023 : 46.750.000 €
25/01/2024 : 112.030.000 €
29/09/2023 : 164.750.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/09/2023
20220189
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
AGCO CORP
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 420 million
EUR 859 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of agricultural machinery and equipment carried out in the EU over the period 2023-2026.

The project aims at developing and maturing new powertrain technologies with reduced environmental impact, including electric architectures, fuel cells or solutions that could allow the use of alternative fuels; the project also includes activities to improve the efficiency of farming operations for existing and new products as well as the development of new digital solutions for smart farming and precision agriculture.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will help the Promoter developing and deploying the necessary innovative product and process technologies in line with the market trends and regulatory requirements. The Project contributes to strengthening the Promoter's technology leadership and positioning by addressing the ongoing transformation in the sector, namely continuous productivity growth called for to produce more food to growing global population with less natural resources. The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry thus supporting, directly and indirectly, the green transition, growth, and employment in Europe.


The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal. A part of the Project will be incurred in transition regions in France and Finland and, as such, contributes to the Bank's "Economic and social cohesion" crosscutting objective. A part of the Project qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) policy objective.


The investments to be financed are expected to support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Cluster 6 (Food, Bioeconomy, Natural Resources, Agriculture & Environment).


The Promoter's RDI capacity ensures to implement a sound and sustainable project and thereby contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project's activities are not listed in the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The project is therefore not covered by the EIA Directive. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
2 August 2023
29 September 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
24/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Aug 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167033782
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220189
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Frankreich
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Andere Links
Übersicht
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II
Datenblätter
AGCO MACHINERY RDI II

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