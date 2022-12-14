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ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
74.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 74.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 74.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/01/2023 : 29.600.000 €
18/01/2023 : 44.400.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/01/2023
20220144
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
EL CORTE INGLES SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 74 million
EUR 118 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the promoter's energy efficiency and innovation plan during the period 2022-2024. In particular, energy investments range from the implementation of energy management systems, including renewable energy, to refrigeration, lighting and cooling improvements in existing centres. Innovation investments include platform developments, cybersecurity, big data and advanced analytics that will improve existing business processes and help to implement new ones.

The aim of the project is to support the promoter's competitiveness through innovative activities that enable the expansion into new business areas, while also taking energy savings measures that contribute to the security and diversification of energy supply in the EU.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will support the implementation of the promoter's Climate Action plan (50% of the investment costs), targeting investments energy efficiency ("EE") and small building integrated renewable energy projects (PV) in commercial buildings in Spain. The EIB involvement in this project will help to correct market failures around EE investments and support the promoter's plan to reduce its energy consumption and address the increase in prices provoked, contributing to the implementation of the Spanish National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP). 

Moreover, investments in Digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence are aligned with EU policy objectives and are key to strengthen the competitiveness of the sector. In addition, by supporting investments in Cybersecurity, the project is also expected to contribute to the Bank's European Security Initiative (ESI).

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions and governance arrangements.

EIBs contribution will be instrumental to accelerate Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability investments, supporting the increase in competitiveness in a complex market environment. EIB's tenor and customized terms and conditions, complement the promoter's overall financing structure, providing a positive signal to other financiers.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project activities do not fall under the Annexes I or II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to a mandatory EIA.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
18 Januar 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161269914
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220144
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION
Datenblätter
ECI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

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