ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING COOPERATIVE GREEN LOAN

The operation consists of an investment loan to finance the construction of highly energy efficient buildings located in the Stockholm Metropolitan Area. The operation supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.





The operation meets an existing demand for highly efficient housing units in Stockholm, a market characterized by constraints in housing supply and rapidly growing real estate and rental prices. The operation contributes to reduce the market failures linked to asymmetric information and principal/agent problem: Thermal comfort in the dwellings is ensured while households energy costs/ consumption is kept to minimal levels. The risk of energy poverty, which has been accentuated with the recent increases in energy prices due to the Ukrainian conflict is therefore minimized.





The Promoter is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience and the experience gained in past operations with the Bank. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with a relatively small, yet positive, ERR. By providing a long-term unsecured loan, the EIB is strengthening the capital structure of the promoter, which is also to the benefit of private sector financiers.