PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA

Übersicht
The project concerns the development of a new port area by expanding the existing facilities towards the sea, including new breakwaters, land reclamation and dredging works at the Port of Livorno.
The Promoter's large investment programme aims at developing the existing port facilities to increase the capacity, improve the efficiency and enhance the maritime accessibility. This programme includes the construction of a new breakwater and channel system to accommodate future terminals and upgrade the maritime accessibility. EIB's financing will be focused on Phase 1 of this investment programme, which includes the new North breakwater (and an associated basin to deposit dredging spoils), the re-profile of the existing Meloria Breakwater, the new south Breakwater and the dredging of the access channel to new and the existing port areas.
The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the Project will be implemented in line with the required environmental and procurement standards. EIB brings excellent financial contribution in terms of longer maturity, flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability period and the substantial crowding-in effect to the market players in this industry sector.
Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation and mitigation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal for each project component.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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