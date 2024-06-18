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PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
90.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 90.000.000 €
Verkehr : 90.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/07/2024 : 90.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 90 Mio. Euro für nachhaltigen Ausbau des Hafens von Livorno

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/07/2024
20210681
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
AUTORITA DI SISTEMA PORTUALE DEL MAR TIRRENO SETTENTRIONALE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 90 million
EUR 473 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the development of a new port area by expanding the existing facilities towards the sea, including new breakwaters, land reclamation and dredging works at the Port of Livorno.

The Promoter's large investment programme aims at developing the existing port facilities to increase the capacity, improve the efficiency and enhance the maritime accessibility. This programme includes the construction of a new breakwater and channel system to accommodate future terminals and upgrade the maritime accessibility. EIB's financing will be focused on Phase 1 of this investment programme, which includes the new North breakwater (and an associated basin to deposit dredging spoils), the re-profile of the existing Meloria Breakwater, the new south Breakwater and the dredging of the access channel to new and the existing port areas.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the Project will be implemented in line with the required environmental and procurement standards. EIB brings excellent financial contribution in terms of longer maturity, flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability period and the substantial crowding-in effect to the market players in this industry sector.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation and mitigation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal for each project component.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Juni 2024
15 Juli 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 90 Mio. Euro für nachhaltigen Ausbau des Hafens von Livorno

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
213100522
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055225
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163047503
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054906
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163052371
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055223
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055731
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055730
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054315
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163050346
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055601
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163054010
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163055019
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2024
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163053386
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210681
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia
Andere Links
Übersicht
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Datenblätter
PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 90 Mio. Euro für nachhaltigen Ausbau des Hafens von Livorno

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB vergibt 90 Mio. Euro für nachhaltigen Ausbau des Hafens von Livorno
Andere Links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Relazione generale descrittiva relativa alle opere di difesa, cassa di colmata e dragaggi e indagini conoscitive aree litoranee a nord di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Documento tecnico per l'istanza di immersione in mare di materiali di cui alle lettere a) e b) comma 1 art. 109 del D.Lgs. 152/06 e documentazione tecnica
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro progettuale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 2
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di monitoraggio ambientale
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - quadro ambientale - parte 1
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di incidenza ambientale - quadro programmatico
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio modellistico d'impatto atmosferico della fase di cantiere del progetto di ampliamento del porto di Livorno
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano preliminare di utilizzo in sito delle terre e rocce
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Piano di gestione delle materie con ipotesi di soluzioni delle esigenze di cave e discariche
Related public register
12/12/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA - Studio di impatto ambientale - studio pilota Posidonia

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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