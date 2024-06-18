PORTO LIVORNO - DARSENA EUROPA

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the Project will be implemented in line with the required environmental and procurement standards. EIB brings excellent financial contribution in terms of longer maturity, flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability period and the substantial crowding-in effect to the market players in this industry sector.