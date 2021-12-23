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SAL WATER INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 30.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
8/04/2022 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Dezember 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/04/2022
20210643
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
SOCIETA ACQUA LODIGIANA SRL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 61 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Lodi (Lombardy Region).

The Project regards the 2022-2025 water and wastewater investment programme of the promoter aimed at ensuring compliance with tighter environmental requirements set by national and EU legislation, notably the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC, the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC as amended by 98/15/EC ("UWWTD") and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project will also contribute to meeting the customer service standards set by the in-house agreement.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure of Società Acqua Lodigiana Srl in the Lombardy Region in Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It will also address a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters, reduced emissions of greenhouse gas of wastewater infrastructure and stronger resilience towards extreme weather events. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. In addition, the project will address a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy. The EIB financing will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, benefit from financial flexibility in the disbursement, and to contain its cost of funding at the same time. In addition, the EIB presence is expected to attract other potential lenders willing to support the Borrower's investment plan.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance with amongst others the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and their contributions to efficiency improvements. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151527492
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210643
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
Andere Links
Übersicht
SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
Datenblätter
SAL WATER INVESTMENTS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

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