SAL WATER INVESTMENTS

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure of Società Acqua Lodigiana Srl in the Lombardy Region in Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It will also address a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters, reduced emissions of greenhouse gas of wastewater infrastructure and stronger resilience towards extreme weather events. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. In addition, the project will address a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy. The EIB financing will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, benefit from financial flexibility in the disbursement, and to contain its cost of funding at the same time. In addition, the EIB presence is expected to attract other potential lenders willing to support the Borrower's investment plan.