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CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 30.000.000 €
Verkehr : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/07/2023 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
Related public register
28/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/07/2023
20210578
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE LA BAHIA DE CADIZ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 68 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the second phase of the development of the new container terminal of the sea port of the Bay of Cadiz, in the Autonomous Community of Andalucía, which is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). More specifically, to extend the terminal's platform, the EIB will finance the extension of the caisson quay wall, dredging and land reclamation works, as well as the required infrastructure, equipment and utilities meeting eventual future needs. The project also includes the works related to the new terminal's railway infrastructure.

The aim is to improve sustainable transport connections in the south Spanish hinterland, provide additional capacity, as well as increase efficiency in the TEN-T, increasing connectivity between different countries and improves the functioning of the internal market. The availability of high-quality and well-connected port facilities allows importers and exporters to optimise their supply chain and increase competitiveness. The economic costs and benefits and resulting economic return will be assessed in detail during appraisal.

Additionality and Impact

The project expands the capacity and improves the rail connectivity of a well located container port in the Spanish and European transport network. The additional capacity provided by the project avoids that future traffic will need to be handled at other ports further away, leading to additional road transport, or, that traffic would shift to other transport modes (air transport, road transport). The project improves the competitive position and increases the use of short sea shipping and rail transport which have relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, local pollution, noise, congestion and accidents. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users of the port and the shipping services. In the competitive transport market this leads to reduction of the logistic costs for importers and exporters and supports regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the port is located and in the regions with connections to the port, which include outermost regions of the European Union. 

The availability of long-term finance for this type of transport infrastructure at affordable interest rates is as a key contribution of the Bank, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

By enhancing intermodality, shifting from carbon intensive transport modes to rail and maritime, the project will reduce the negative impact on the environment, improve sustainability and thus contribute both towards the EU objectives and EIB's Climate Action. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was already carried out in late 2010. Consequently, the Promoter is required to provide additional information to ensure compliance with the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which will be further verified at appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 November 2022
1 Juli 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
28/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Nov 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163025172
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Nov 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163024298
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Nov 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163024196
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Nov 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163023970
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Nov 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163023747
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Nov 2022
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163033758
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Nov 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
159085033
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210578
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz anexo 1: Fases de construcción
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Nueva Terminal de Contenedores en la Bahía de Cádiz – Tomo II (1a Parte)
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Actualización del Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la nueva terminal de contenedores de cádiz para responder al requerimiento del banco europeo de inversiones.
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la vulnerabilidad a riesgos naturales considerando previsiones de cambio climático
Related public register
04/11/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION - Estudio de la huella de carbono en la situación actual y futura de la terminal de contenedores de cádiz
Related public register
28/11/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION
Datenblätter
CADIZ CONTAINER TERMINAL EXTENSION

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